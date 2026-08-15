Rajat Sharma attends Independence Day event in Delhi, says 'Urban Naxal mindset is detrimental to country'

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday called for national unity and harmony among the citizens as he commemorated the 80th Independence Day during an event in New Delhi. At the event held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, Rajat Sharma addressed the gathering, recalling the contributions of our freedom fighters and the tough times faced by the victims of Partition and how India has emerged as an inclusive society.

India marked its 80th Independence Day with celebrations and commemorative events being held across the country. From official ceremonies to cultural programs, people gathered to pay tribute to the country's freedom fighters and reflect on India's journey over the past eight decades.

'This nation has embraced everyone'

Extending Independence Day greetings to the people, Rajat Sharma said the occasion was meant to be celebrated rather than marked by speeches. He said that every year on August 15, the country remembers the freedom fighters whose sacrifices helped India break free from colonial rule. However, he noted that Independence also came with the pain of Partition.

Recalling the hardships faced by those who migrated from Pakistan, Rajat Sharma said nearly one crore people had lived in relief camps after Partition. Despite the challenges, many rebuilt their lives and established new identities.

He added that India had embraced and supported people from all backgrounds.

Sharing his personal experience, Sharma said he came from a poor family but was accepted and encouraged by the country. He stressed the need for people to move from a negative mindset to a positive one.

(Image Source : REPORTER)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief hoists the National Flag on Independence Day 2026 in Delhi

Urban Naxal mindset holding India back: Rajat Sharma

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Sharma said that countries across the world were now focusing less on globalisation and more on strengthening their own development models.

"India must also prioritise the welfare and development of its people. Many people have still not changed their mindset, as an Urban Naxal mindset is still pushing the country backwards," he added.

Rajat Sharma further added that repeatedly portraying institutions such as Parliament, the judiciary, and the media in a negative light was harmful to the country's progress.

He argued that the judiciary included many individuals who had made significant contributions to the nation, while several members of the media had played an important role in raising public awareness.

Emphasising the need for a more constructive outlook, Rajat Sharma said India currently had an opportunity to turn challenges into opportunities, but achieving that goal would require people to move beyond negativity.

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