IMD predicts cloudy sky, rainfall for Delhi on Monday, check temperature, full forecast here

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a cloudy sky with light rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 5. 30 pm on Sunday. It should be noted that the national capital earlier in the day recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree above the seasonal average, according IMD and the minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above the season's average.

Air quality was also 'satisfactory' at 6 pm on Sunday

In the meantime, the air quality was also 'satisfactory' at 6 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 85, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Earlier this week, heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing relief to residents from hot and humid weather conditions. Last week, the weather department said the city is likely to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, with generally cloudy skies and moderate rain at isolated places.

Odisha govt sounds high alert across the state

In another development, the Odisha government on Sunday sounded a high alert across the state after the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall in some areas following the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The state government has evacuated over 2.37 lakh people to safety as heavy rain continued for the second day, adding to the plight of people in flood-hit northern districts, an official said. In this regard, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who reviewed the situation following the IMD forecast, said the leaves of all government employees had been cancelled and those on leave were asked to report for duty immediately.

Around 90 rescue teams deployed in Odisha

Additional chief engineers of the Water Resources Department have also been deployed to oversee the safety of embankments and carry out immediate repairs in case of breaches, she said. Around 90 rescue teams, including 36 ODRAF, seven NDRF and 47 Fire Services teams, have been deployed in vulnerable areas, Garg said.

Teams from the health, water resources, housing and urban development, and fisheries and animal resources departments have also been deployed in the affected areas, she said. Apart from this, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Usha Padhee, directed all urban authorities to remain on high alert and ensure a prompt and coordinated response to any emerging situation.

As a confidence-building measure, Padhee also directed urban authorities to regularly communicate their preparedness and field-level actions through press briefings and social media updates. Meanwhile, the IMD, which sounded a red alert in several parts of the state, advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts from August 16 to 18.

In the latest bulletin, the weather office stated that the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts had become a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 2.30 pm on Sunday. These districts have been affected by flooding in the Baitarani, Brahmani, Salandi, Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers and their tributaries.

With inputs from PTI

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