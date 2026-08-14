Delhi Metro to begin services at 4 am on Independence Day: Check timings and routes

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said the Delhi Metro services will begin at 4:00 am on Saturday, August 15, to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The DMRC added that the trains will start from all terminal stations across the network and will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines until regular services begin as per the day's scheduled timetable.

Here's what DMRC said on metro timings

The DMRC added that to ensure seamless travel arrangements for Special Guests and bona fide invitees, DMRC has supplied 1,30,000 special pre-vended QR tickets to the Ministry of Defence. In addition, invitees carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will be provided with special pre-vended QR tickets at designated metro stations to facilitate their travel.

“To facilitate the movement of Special Guests, Invitees, and the general public attending the Independence Day Celebration 2026 on Saturday, 15th August 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro services from 4:00 AM from all terminal stations across the DMRC network,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC further added that the Metro services will operate at a 30-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day. “The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations are the nearest stations to the Independence Day celebration venue. The cost of travel undertaken using these special QR tickets will be reimbursed to DMRC by the Ministry of Defence,” the DMRC stated.

Metro services to start at 4 am

The DMRC added that to help people reach the Independence Day celebration venue early, Delhi Metro train services will start from 4:00 am and the services will operate every 30 minutes on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services from 6:00 am. Those commuters who are planning to attend the celebrations have been advised to travel early and make use of the early morning metro services.

Check three nearest Metro stations

The three metro stations closest to the Independence Day celebration venue are:

Lal Quila Metro Station

Jama Masjid Metro Station

Delhi Gate Metro Station

Regular metro services to start from 6 am

The DMRC stated that the regular services will start from 6 am according to the scheduled timetable for August 15. With early metro services and special QR ticket arrangements, the DMRC said it is making all provisions to ensure smoother transportation for guests, invitees, and members of the public attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

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