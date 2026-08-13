ABVP protests outside Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi over police brutality against students in Ranchi

New Delhi:

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a protest outside Jharkhand Bhawan in the national capital on Thursday, August 13, against police 'brutality' on students during their march towards the state assembly in Ranchi on August 10. Protesters broke through barricades as tensions escalated outside the government's premises.

This comes after police in Ranchi used water cannons, lobbed tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, protesting the alleged recruitment exam irregularities on August 10.

ABVP members detained in Ranchi

Earlier on Tuesday (August 11), ABVP staged a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, intensifying the ongoing agitation by students and job aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand. The ABVP march added to a series of demonstrations that have been taking place in Ranchi over issues affecting students and government job aspirants.

Earlier, students led by the 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Forum' held a silent march from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday evening to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. The student protest on this issue has entered its 20th day. This silent march was organized as part of the same movement.

What are the demands of students in Jharkhand?

It is noteworthy that students and candidates have been protesting since July 25, demanding greater transparency in the recruitment process, reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), and the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination.

The protesters have also been demanding an independent probe into the alleged irregularities, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired High Court judges from outside the state.

Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demands. Two of them have been hospitalised during the course of the agitation.

On August 9, the sixth round of talks between the protesting students under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Forum and the Jharkhand government failed to yield any results. The government's panel claimed that the authorities had accepted "98 per cent" of the students' demands and said it was unfortunate that the agitation had continued despite the concessions.

The protesting students, however, rejected the government's claim, maintaining that several of their key demands remained unresolved. They refused to call off the agitation and continued to press for an independent investigation and other reforms.

Following the talks, the government also announced a multi-pronged action plan to address alleged recruitment irregularities. The measures include a CID probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and 2023-25 backlog recruitments, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into suspected financial irregularities, setting up of a fast-track court and formation of an expert committee for recruitment reforms.

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