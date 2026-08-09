Delhi-NCR gets some relief after heavy rain; IMD predicts light showers in these areas

New Delhi:

After a day of extremely heavy rainfall that disrupted normal life across Delhi-NCR, the region is likely to get some relief on Sunday, August 9, with the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) district-wise nowcast indicating very light rain or drizzle in several parts of Delhi and light rain in Gautam Budh Nagar during the morning hours.

The latest IMD nowcast issued on Sunday morning shows very light rain or drizzle over New Delhi, South East Delhi, Central Delhi, West Delhi and North Delhi. The forecast for these areas was valid until around 9 am. Gautam Budh Nagar, which covers Noida and Greater Noida, was shown under light rain of less than 5 mm per hour, with the warning valid until 8 am.

What does the IMD nowcast show?

According to the district-wise IMD maps, rainfall activity is expected to remain relatively light across most of Delhi during the early morning hours.

New Delhi: Very light rain/drizzle, valid until 9 am

South East Delhi: Very light rain/drizzle, valid until 9 am

Central Delhi: Very light rain/drizzle, valid until 9 am

West Delhi: Very light rain/drizzle, valid until 9 am

North Delhi: Very light rain/drizzle, valid until 9 am

The district-wise update suggests that the intensity of rainfall is considerably lower than the extremely heavy showers witnessed across the National Capital Region on Friday.

Delhi saw its wettest first week of August since 2011

The latest weather update comes after Delhi experienced a particularly intense spell of monsoon rain. The capital recorded 127 mm of rainfall during the first seven days of August, making it the wettest first week of August in Delhi since 2011, according to the IMD. The extremely heavy rainfall on Friday led to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruption across Delhi-NCR. Several commuters reported difficulties reaching their destinations as roads and key stretches were inundated. The IMD had earlier said the heavy rainfall was linked to an active monsoon trough, a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and a western disturbance.

Rainfall activity expected to ease

The weather department had indicated that rainfall intensity over Delhi would decrease from Saturday, although the wet spell was expected to continue until August 10. The latest district-level nowcast appears to reflect this easing trend, with most Delhi districts currently showing only very light rain or drizzle rather than the intense showers witnessed earlier. However, commuters should continue to exercise caution, particularly in areas that experienced waterlogging during Friday's downpour. Even lighter rainfall can slow traffic and worsen already waterlogged stretches.

The IMD's broader warning for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, issued on August 9, lists heavy rain for Sunday, followed by no warning for August 10. With the monsoon system still active over northern parts of the country, residents are advised to keep an eye on fresh IMD updates before planning their commute.

Yamuna water level drops to 203.48 metres

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi stood at 203.48 metres at 8 am on Saturday, showing a slight decline compared with the previous evening. The river had recorded a water level of 204.09 metres between 6 pm and 7 pm on Friday.

The latest reading comes after Delhi-NCR witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, which triggered widespread waterlogging and disrupted traffic movement across several areas. With the river level now slightly lower than Friday evening, the situation is being closely watched as the capital continues to experience a wet spell.

The decline in the water level provides some relief, although further rainfall and inflow into the river could influence the level through the day.

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