Delhi Metro's 57 stations likely to remain closed from tonight in view of CJP protest

Fifty-seven stations of the Delhi Metro will likely remain shut from tonight in view of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

The Delhi Police also wrote a letter dated October 8 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), urging it to reduce the frequency of its metros and close the entry and exit gates of 57 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, and New Delhi, from 9 pm on October 9 till the situation normalises on October 10.

"In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for October 10," the letter said.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly issue necessary directions to the concerned DMRC officers/ staff for taking appropriate measures in this regard," it added.

Here's the list of 57 Delhi Metro stations that the police have requested to remain shut on October 10:

Janpath

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

New Delhi

Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)

Mandi House

Bara Khamba Road

ITO

Delhi Gate

Khan Market

R.K. Ashram Marg

Jhandewalan

Supreme Court

Indraprastha

Shivaji Stadium

INA (both metro lines)

Hauz Khas

Jor Bagh

Arjangarh

Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin

Lajpat Nagar

Jangpura

Ashram

Kalindi Kunj

Jasola

Jamia Millia Islamia

Okhla Vihar

Chawri Bazar

Jama Masjid

Karol Bagh

Rajendra Place

Vishwavidyalaya

Vidhan Sabha

Civil Lines

Kashmere Gate

Inderlok

G.T.B. Nagar

Kanhaiya Nagar

Netaji Subhash Palace

Azadpur

Adarsh Nagar

Jahangir Puri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Majlis Park

Shalimar Bagh

Seelampur

Maujpur

Jafrabad

Welcome

Yamuna Vihar

Khazuri Khas

Shahdara

Rithala

Rohini East

Rohini West

CJP's October 10 march

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had on Thursday announced a march to Jantar Mantar against the nationwide SIR drive and called for its cancellation. Dipke has been a vocal critic of the SIR drive and said the government must fix an accountability for the deletion of voters.

He has urged political parties and organisations to participate in the protest, describing SIR as a move to "kill democracy" in the country.

"Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, it does not belong to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Dipke said at a press briefing in Bengaluru. "If Mumbai and Bengaluru can have peaceful protests, why is Amit Shah not allowing it in Delhi?"

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