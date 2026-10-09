Delhi Metro's 57 stations likely to remain closed from tonight in view of CJP protest

Fifty-seven stations of the Delhi Metro will likely remain shut from tonight in view of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.
The Delhi Police also wrote a letter dated October 8 to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), urging it to reduce the frequency of its metros and close the entry and exit gates of 57 stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, and New Delhi, from 9 pm on October 9 till the situation normalises on October 10.
"In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for October 10," the letter said.
"It is, therefore, requested to kindly issue necessary directions to the concerned DMRC officers/ staff for taking appropriate measures in this regard," it added.
Here's the list of 57 Delhi Metro stations that the police have requested to remain shut on October 10:
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
- Mandi House
- Bara Khamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- R.K. Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- INA (both metro lines)
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Arjangarh
- Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Kalindi Kunj
- Jasola
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Okhla Vihar
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- G.T.B. Nagar
- Kanhaiya Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Palace
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Jahangir Puri
- Haiderpur Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Shalimar Bagh
- Seelampur
- Maujpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khazuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
- Rohini East
- Rohini West
CJP's October 10 march
CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had on Thursday announced a march to Jantar Mantar against the nationwide SIR drive and called for its cancellation. Dipke has been a vocal critic of the SIR drive and said the government must fix an accountability for the deletion of voters.
He has urged political parties and organisations to participate in the protest, describing SIR as a move to "kill democracy" in the country.
"Jantar Mantar belongs to people of India, it does not belong to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Dipke said at a press briefing in Bengaluru. "If Mumbai and Bengaluru can have peaceful protests, why is Amit Shah not allowing it in Delhi?"
ALSO READ:
Several trains arriving at NDLS, Hazrat Nizamuddin stations cancelled ahead of CJP protest on October 10