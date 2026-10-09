Hope's consistency, Rutherford's savagery help West Indies record second-highest chase in T20Is

Ranchi:

West Indies stunned India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSKA International Stadium in Ranchi. The evening started with Sanju Samson’s onslaught, which was followed by Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer’s stupendous cameos that helped the hosts post 249 runs on the board in the first innings.

At the halfway mark, things were looking comfortable for India in the middle, but the equation quickly changed in the second innings. Captain Shai Hope once again stole the show with his phenomenal knock of unbeaten 102 runs off 45 balls. Sherfane Rutherford produced a stunning show too, scoring 84 runs off just 37 balls. They stitched a partnership of 120 runs and that was arguably what pushed India out of the contest.

Towards the fag end, Romario Shepherd joined the party and played a perfect cameo to get the job done, which looked impossible at one stage. Especially after the powerplay. India were off to a cracking start with the ball, with Mayank Yadav picking up two wickets of Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in the first over itself. In the final over of the powerplay, Rovman Powell was sent packing for 24 runs as India looked to be in control.

However, Hope and Rutherford’s partnership proved deadly as West Indies registered the second-highest chase in T20I cricket history. South Africa’s 259 run case against West Indies is at the top of the list.

Sanju show in first innings

India lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay, but that didn’t change the plan of the hosts. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan kept up with the tempo, stitching a partnership of 97 runs. The keeper-batter eventually departed for 43 runs off 22 balls, while Samson made 82 runs off 41 balls. In the end, Shreyas and Tilak built an 83-run stand to help India post a defendable total on the board.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t the night for the Indian bowlers. Despite a good start, they failed to contain the dynamic West Indies batters. Hope smacked the fastest century by a West Indies cricketer in T20Is, as his consistency has once again proved to be the biggest factor, and the series is now level at 1-1.

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