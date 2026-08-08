Delhi rain turns chaotic as 8 cars damaged after parking lot wall collapses amid heavy downpour in Deoli

New Delhi:

The Delhi rains turned chaotic in South Delhi's Deoli when a parking lot wall collapsed on eight cars amid the downpours. Rains have lashed many parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region, bringing relief to the citizens but also taking a toll on them in certain other ways.

The downpour has wreaked havoc as incidents of waterlogging, inundation of low-lying areas, and traffic congestion hit the citizens in several parts of the national capital. The weather has also been testing the infrastructure, with an incident reported from South Delhi's Deoli, where a parking lot wall fell on at least eight cars. The collapse damaged the cars badly. However, there has been no injury or casualty reported as of now in the said incident, as there was no one present in the vehicles.

Waterlogging emerges as reason behind incident, locals reveal

Residents revealed that waterlogging triggered the incident, claiming that the MCD work was not carried out properly. "Approximately 8–10 vehicles were damaged. Work was being carried out behind the area; the entire lane had been dug up, and the wall collapsed because water had accumulated," a local said.

"We have been parking our vehicles here for around eight years and have never faced such a problem before. This is the first time an incident like this has happened. The MCD’s work has not been carried out properly. The lanes have been dug up, the sewers are clogged, and there is no proper arrangement for water drainage during the monsoon. This incident happened because the water could not drain properly," the local added.

Waterlogging, tree collapses and congestion issues reported

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a heavy downpour on Friday, forcing incidents of waterlogging, traffic congestion and tree collapses at several parts. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) revealed that it received complaints of tree fall and waterlogging from across the city. Tree fall incidents were reported from Delhi's Keshavpuram, South, Central, West and Civil Lines zones. Traffic also came to a near standstill at several locations amid the downpour. Travellers also felt the brunt of the weather as heavy congestion was reported on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh. Traffic also crawled on GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden in east Delhi.

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