BJP scripts massive victory in Nandigram, Rejinagar, Nagaon, TVK sweeps two seats in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) on Friday scripted a landslide victory in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon Lok Sabha bypolls. On the other hand, Vijay's TVK won Dharapuram and Madurantakam bypolls in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry by a margin of 8,482 votes.

BJP registers sweeping victory in Nandigram

Significantly, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in Nandigram constituency with party’s Hasin Rani Rath, mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's former aide Chandranath Rath, defeating her nearest rival and Congress leader Milan Pradhan by a margin of 122,753 votes or 75 per cent of the vote share.

Rath received 1,644,27 votes, while Pradhan secured 41,674 votes, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Santi Gopal Giri received 5,779 votes, and All India Secular Front (AISF) leader Ali Mohammed Sabse Miraj Khan secured 1,607 votes.

BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar wins Rejinagar

BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar won the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal, defeating Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) candidate Golam Nabi Azad alias Robin by 75,816 votes. Sarkar secured 1,29,914 votes, accounting for 63.14 per cent of the votes polled, while Azad received 54,098 votes (26.29 per cent).

Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi finished third with 6,168 votes (3 per cent), followed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, who received 3,847 votes (1.87 per cent). Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Md Sayeed secured 3,797 votes (1.85 per cent), while Democratic Trinamool Congress candidate Saifuzzaman Saikh received 2,044 votes (0.99 per cent).

TVK's P Sathyabama wins Dharapuram

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cleared the first electoral test in Dharapuram bypoll after the newly formed TVK came to power in the 2026 Legislative Assembly election by winning 108 seats.

TVK's P Sathyabama won by 9,471 votes. She was polled 66,841 (37.02%) against, DMK's S Suganya who received 57,370 (31.78%) votes. AIADMK's K Banumathi stood thrid with 45,280 (25.08%) votes.

The bypoll in Dharapuram was necessitated following the resignation of AIADMK MLA P Satyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK. In the last assembly election, AIADMK's P. Sathyabama bagged the seat with 48.56 per cent of the total votes, while TVK's Gowri Chitra obtained 23.23 per cent votes.

AINRC candidate Ashok Anand wins Thattanchavady

All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand on Friday won the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry by a margin of 8,482 votes, defeating Congress candidate E Vinayagam. Anand secured 13,358 votes, while Vinayagam received 4,876 votes. The result marks a decisive win for the ruling AINRC in a constituency previously represented by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

It should be noted that Anand received approximately 61.4% of the 21,756 votes reported to have been cast in the bypoll. Vinayagam finished second with 4,876 votes, accounting for around 22.4%, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate K Sethu, also known as Sethuselvam, came third with 2,664 votes, or approximately 12.2%.

TVK candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel wins Madurantakam

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel on Friday won the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll in Tamil Nadu, defeating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) nominee I Paranthamen by a margin of 20,040 votes.

Kumaravel secured 74,048 votes, accounting for 39.96 per cent of the total votes polled. Paranthamen finished second with 54,008 votes (29.15 per cent), while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S Kanithasampath received 47,450 votes (25.6 per cent). A total of 27 candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 86.26 per cent on October 6.

BJP wins Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll

In Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma won with 7,14,349 votes, followed by All India United Democratic Front candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal with 5,72,125 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora came in third place with 1,29,492 votes.

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