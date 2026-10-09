Schools, colleges shift classes to online mode, markets advised to stay shut ahead of CJP protest on Oct 10

New Delhi:

Many schools and colleges in the national have shifted classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations scheduled for October 10 amid security concerns and disruption of metro services ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. In the wake of these developments, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be conducted online on Saturday, citing extensive barricading in the New Delhi area and concerns over students' safety. The school has also discontinued its stay-back facility for students on Friday.

The Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School rescheduled its parent-teacher meeting (PTM), scheduled for Saturday, to discuss students' report cards. The revised schedule will be communicated to parents soon, the school said.

Apart from this, the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Mehta Vidyalaya, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, said that due to the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and in the interest of students' safety, sports day practice and enrichment classes for classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday have been cancelled.

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering postpones mid-term exams

Bharati Vidyapeeth's College of Engineering in Paschim Vihar also postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to Monday, citing anticipated closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations and possible disruption of services.

Moreover, the Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology in Rohini postponed its mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday to October 12 following a communication from the Delhi Police regarding anticipated metro restrictions. The institute said the decision was approved by the dean of USICT, GGSIPU, and the BTech Programme Coordination Committee.

Passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped

In the meantime, Delhi Police said earlier in the day that passengers carrying valid train tickets will not be stopped at any railway station in Delhi amid heightened security arrangements, and police will act only against those attempting to breach law and order.

Traders association advises shops in Connaught Place to remain closed

Amid these developments, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) advised shops, offices, restaurants and other establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure in view of expected protests in the national capital.

Issuing an advisory circular on Friday, NDTA President Atul Bhargava said the decision was taken following advice from authorities and in view of the situation around Connaught Place.

Moreover, the association urged shop owners and occupants of commercial establishments to remain vigilant and cooperate with the advisory to avoid any untoward incident. The circular also cited concerns over possible damage to property and injuries during the expected protests scheduled for Saturday.

The advisory from the traders comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's call for a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Jantar Mantar as key location where demonstrations are expected to be held.

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