Delhi-NCR Rains: IMD forecasts heavy downpour and thunderstorms for next few days Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, with continued monsoon disruptions across India, including floods and landslides in hilly regions.

New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall has been affecting several parts of India, from the mountainous regions to the plains. Punjab is facing severe flooding, while states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing cloudbursts and landslides. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for Delhi-NCR, predicting strong winds of 30-40 km/h and rainfall over the next two days.

Rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR

According to the IMD, Delhi and its surrounding areas can expect thunderstorms and rainfall on Sunday. Areas such as Shahdara, Central, East, West, North, Northeast, and Northwest Delhi are likely to experience showers. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day, with intermittent sunshine, which could result in humid conditions and occasional rain. The capital city will also see similar weather patterns throughout Sunday, with potential rain during the day.

Heavy rain in Delhi on Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, many parts of Delhi, including Eastern, Northern, and Central regions, witnessed heavy rainfall. The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 34.1°C, which is 0.9°C below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 25°C, which is 0.6°C below average.

Light rain likely in Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, several districts are expected to receive rain over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). The capital, Lucknow, will experience partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of around 32°C and a minimum of 25°C. Light showers or thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon or evening, providing some relief from the heat.

Rain expected in Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday

The IMD also forecasts rainfall on Monday in western Uttar Pradesh, including districts like Bijnor, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar. Rains have been intermittent in various parts of the state, and the weather department expects these conditions to continue in the coming days.

As the monsoon continues to affect large parts of India, the IMD's forecasts for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, along with the ongoing heavy rainfall in the hilly states, are expected to bring more challenges. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and prepared for possible disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.