Delhi monsoon fury: Yamuna crosses danger mark amid heavy rains, floodwater enters several homes The Yamuna River in Delhi surged above the danger mark on Tuesday. Authorities have ordered traffic restrictions, evacuated residents from floodplains, and issued high alerts as heavy rainfall and barrage discharges intensified the threat of flooding.

New Delhi:

The Yamuna river crossed the danger mark in Delhi on Tuesday morning, touching 205.80 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. With water starting to enter residential colonies, many families have been shifted to relief camps. Officials said the level is well above the danger threshold of 205.33 metres, raising fears of flooding in low-lying areas of the capital. Officials confirmed that the river swelled further following heavy discharges: 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 cusecs from Okhla Barrage. With these inflows, the Yamuna reached 205.80 metres by 8 am and is expected to rise further, possibly touching the evacuation mark of 206 metres by evening.

Rainfall worsens traffic and flood risk

After heavy overnight rainfall, residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and flooding inside homes. The Delhi-Gurugram border saw severe congestion due to the downpour. Meanwhile, authorities have advised people living on the Yamuna floodplains to relocate immediately.

Traffic restrictions at Loha Pul

Shahdara District Magistrate announced that traffic and public movement on the Loha Pul will be halted from 5 pm on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens that the government is fully prepared to handle the crisis.

Weather forecast for the capital

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain for Tuesday. Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 22 degrees, the weather department added.

Delhi records wettest August in 15 years

It is to be noted here that Delhi logged its wettest August in the past 15 years with 399.8 mm of rainfall recorded, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This made August 2025 the rainiest since 2010, when the city received a massive 455.8 mm. In 2024, Delhi witnessed an exceptionally wet August, crossing its annual rainfall mark by August 30 with 390.3 mm of precipitation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: School holiday: Schools closed in multiple states, cities amid incessant rains | Check full list here