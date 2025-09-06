Delhi: Yamuna water level recedes, but still above danger mark; video shows extent of floods Earlier this week, the river crossed the evacuation mark and touched 207.41 metres, the third-highest level ever recorded in Delhi, forcing thousands to be shifted to relief camps.

New Delhi:

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi receded marginally on Saturday, coming down to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) from the 207-metre mark. Despite the decline, several areas of the city continue to remain flooded as the river is still flowing above the danger level.

Yamuna still above danger mark

The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger level is 205.33 metres. Authorities begin the evacuation of people once the level reaches 206 metres. Earlier this week, the river crossed the evacuation mark and touched 207.41 metres, the third-highest level ever recorded in Delhi, forcing thousands to be shifted to relief camps.

The Old Railway Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, serves as the main observation point for monitoring the river’s water level and assessing potential flood threats. Drone footage on Saturday showed large stretches of low-lying areas along the riverbanks inundated.

Video shows extent of Delhi floods

The overflowing river has impacted several parts of the national capital. Among the affected areas are Civil Lines, home to many upscale residences, the monastery market, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Yamuna Bazaar, Mayur Vihar and neighbourhoods around the river banks.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am on Saturday. At the same time, the Wazirabad barrage released around 1,17,260 cusecs. Officials explained that water released from these barrages takes about 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, and even lower upstream discharges are contributing to the rise in water levels, keeping them close to or above the warning mark.

Officials said the situation is under constant review and all concerned agencies are on high alert to deal with any escalation in the flooding. Relief and evacuation operations are continuing across the affected areas.