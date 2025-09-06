Weather update today: Red alert in Rajasthan, flood woes in Delhi and Punjab North and West India continue to be lashed by heavy rainfall, with IMD issuing red alerts in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Delhi is grappling with rising water levels in the Yamuna.

New Delhi:

Widespread heavy rainfall continues to batter several states across North and West India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for East Rajasthan and Gujarat. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with chances of isolated extremely heavy showers, is likely to persist in these areas through Saturday, raising concerns over flash floods and waterlogging. The alert extends to parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa, which are also expected to see intense rainfall activity.

(Image Source : IMD )Weather update

Delhi sees flood-like conditions as Yamuna crosses danger mark

In the national capital, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected throughout Saturday, with one or two heavy spells likely during the day, according to IMD’s latest forecast. While no formal weather alert has been issued for Delhi, continuous rainfall over the past few days has already caused the Yamuna River to swell above the danger level, triggering flood-like conditions and traffic disruptions.

Key roads, including the Loha Pul bridge, have been closed to vehicular movement as a safety precaution. On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C and a minimum of 24°C, both slightly below the seasonal average. Humidity levels remained high, hovering between 78% and 87%, adding to public discomfort. Rainfall in the past 24 hours varied across the city, with Palam recording the highest at 13.3 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 7.6 mm.

Northern states reel under damage, death toll rises past 300

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Haryana continue to reel from the devastating impact of the monsoon. Over 300 people have lost their lives this season due to landslides, flash floods, and building collapses. Several villages remain submerged, and key highways have been blocked, severely affecting connectivity in the region.

In Punjab, described as facing one of its worst floods in decades, the government reported 43 deaths and crop damage across 1.71 lakh hectares. According to Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, 1,902 villages in 23 districts have been impacted, affecting the lives of over 3.84 lakh residents. The economic loss is running into thousands of crores, as farmlands and infrastructure lie in ruin.

Rain to continue across North India, IMD extends forecast

Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted more rain for large parts of North India over the next three days. States including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and both eastern and western Rajasthan will continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall through September 10.