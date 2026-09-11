MCD bulldozes 41 properties, seals 61 across Delhi after Satya Niketan building collapse

New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up its crackdown on illegal construction, unsafe buildings and violations of building norms across the national capital following the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan. MCD teams are carrying out inspections across all 12 zones of Delhi, with officials visiting properties to assess their structural condition and check for violations. Wherever irregularities are being found, the civic body is issuing notices and taking sealing and demolition action. On Thursday, demolition action was carried out at 41 locations, while 61 properties were sealed. The civic body also issued show-cause notices to 32 properties and passed three demolition orders.

65 buildings declared dangerous in Gandhi Vihar

Following the Satya Niketan tragedy, the MCD has also launched a major drive against dilapidated and leaning buildings in Gandhi Vihar in North Delhi. An MCD inspection found 65 buildings in F-Block of Gandhi Vihar to be dangerous. Several houses in the area have reportedly developed a noticeable tilt, while the gap between some buildings has narrowed to as little as five inches to two feet. The situation has triggered concern among residents. In view of the safety risk, authorities have directed people living in such dangerous structures to vacate them.

Demolition drive intensifies across East, West And Central Delhi

The MCD carried out extensive action against illegal construction in the East, West and Central zones on Thursday. In the East Zone, action was taken in areas including Khureji Khas, Jagatpuri and Laxmi Nagar.

In the West Zone, demolition action was carried out in Paschim Puri, Madipur, Subhash Nagar, Som Bazar Road, Vipin Garden, Uttam Nagar, Bakkarwala Road, Nangli Vihar, Nihal Vihar and Nangloi. In the Central Zone, the civic body took action against a G+5 building in Madanpur Khadar Extension. Four panels on the fifth floor were cut before the entire building was sealed.

54 shops sealed in Chandni Chowk

The MCD also took action at Kucha Mahajani jewellery market in Chandni Chowk, where shops operating from basements of different buildings were sealed. A total of 54 shops have been sealed in the area so far. The action has sparked anger among traders, who say the sealing drive is affecting their businesses. Across several parts of Delhi, civic teams are using hammers and drilling machines to remove or dismantle unsafe structures, while bulldozers are also being deployed in some areas. Buildings considered to pose an immediate risk are first being vacated and subsequently sealed or demolished as part of the safety drive.

MCD suspends 3 officials

The civic body's action has not been limited to property owners and builders. The MCD has also taken action against officials accused of negligence. On Thursday, three officials associated with the Building Department of the South West Zone were suspended. They have been identified as Assistant Engineer Ravinder Kumar and Junior Engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav. The move comes as the civic body faces scrutiny over enforcement of building and safety regulations. Earlier, following the Satya Niketan building collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had taken action against five MCD officials, including a deputy commissioner.

Survey of 1,355 PG buildings underway

Amid the crackdown, MCD teams are also conducting surveys of paying guest (PG) accommodations operating in different parts of Delhi. So far, 1,355 buildings have been surveyed, with around 27,000 students residing in these properties. Of the buildings surveyed, 1,304 were found to be safe and house 26,917 people. Three buildings were declared dangerous, while nine were found to require major repairs. The action against illegal PGs and unsafe buildings has also created a housing challenge for students, many of whom may have to vacate properties that are sealed or declared unsafe.

LG approves 18-member panel to help students

To address the accommodation concerns faced by students, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the formation of an 18-member high-powered committee. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. The panel will review the existing rules governing PG accommodations and explore alternative housing arrangements for students. It has been assigned the following responsibilities:

Examine the possibility of developing alternative hostels for students.

Explore whether vacant government buildings can be utilised to provide accommodation to students.

Review the existing rules and regulations governing PG accommodations.

Submit a report with concrete recommendations within 60 days of its formation.

Delhi to get its own SDRF battalion

In another major step aimed at strengthening the capital's disaster response mechanism, the Delhi government has decided to establish its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, where the proposal to establish the SDRF was discussed with officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Under the plan, Delhi will have an SDRF battalion comprising up to 1,100 personnel. The force will function under the Delhi government. NDRF will provide specialised training to SDRF personnel. Fire Department personnel and Civil Defence volunteers will also receive specialised training to improve the city's response during disasters and major accidents.

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