Delhi govt's Lakshmi Yojana scheme Explained - Check eligibility, when and how to apply

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has approved the "Delhi Lakshmi Yojana" which provides financial support to women. The scheme approved by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, July 28 will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500. The portal for the Lakshmi Yojana scheme will be launched on August 1, the CM said. The woman who are residing in Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record are eligible for the Lakshmi Yojana scheme. The government hopes to release the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan, she said.

When to apply?

The Lakshmi Yojana scheme portal will be launched on August 1.

Where to apply?

The eligible women can apply through the Delhi govt's Lakshmi Yojana scheme portal to be launched soon.

How to apply?

The eligible woman need to visit the Lakshmi Yojana portal and fill the application form. Upload required documents and click on submit. Save the application form pdf and take a print out.

Eligibility

The woman need to live in Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record. Only one woman from each family will be eligible for this scheme. The age of the woman should be between 21 and 60 years. However, the family's annual income must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

This scheme was one of the BJP's key promises during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. It is expected to benefit approximately 1.7 million women from economically weaker sections in the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated ₹5,100 crore for the scheme while presenting the annual budget for 2026-27 in March.

Similar schemes in other BJP-ruled states

The BJP has implemented a similar scheme in other states under its rule. In Madhya Pradesh, the government has the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and in Maharashtra, the scheme is 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Both these schemes deposit cash directly into women's accounts.

Delhi Women Scheme Rs 1,000

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government launched the Mahila Samman Yojana and used to offer Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women above 18. The then AAP government had kept Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme while announcing the Budget 2024-25. They were reportedly planning to increase the amount to Rs 2,100.

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