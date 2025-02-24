Delhi Women 2500 Rupees Scheme: First instalment to be credited on this date - Check details According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the first instalment under this scheme will be released on March 8.

Delhi Women 2500 Rupees Scheme, Mahila Samriddhi Yojna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed government in Delhi after a gap of 26 years. The party won 48 of the 70 seats and swept away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Soon after coming to power, the people of Delhi - especially women - started talking about the poll promises. Among the key promises made by the party is the financial assistance scheme of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which eligible women of the national capital will get Rs 2,500 per month.

Delhi Women 2500 Rupees Scheme: When will they get the first instalment?

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the first instalment under this scheme will be released on March 8.

“Ensuring financial stability for women is crucial. We will transfer funds directly to beneficiaries’ accounts by March 8,” Gupta had said after being elected as the BJP legislature party leader.

Similar schemes in other BJP-ruled states

The BJP has implemented a similar scheme in other states under its rule. In Madhya Pradesh, the government has the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and in Maharashtra, the scheme is 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Both these schemes deposit cash directly into women's accounts.

Delhi Women 2500 Rupees Scheme: Eligibility

According to reports, the eligibility criteria for this scheme could be an income below Rs 2.5 lakh, not owning a four-wheeler, being a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years and not having a government job are under discussion. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Delhi Women Scheme Rs 1,000

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government launched the Mahila Samman Yojana and used to offer Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women above 18. The then AAP government had kept Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme while announcing the Budget 2024-25. They were reportedly planning to increase the amount to Rs 2,100.