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Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: IMD issues red alert; waterlogging, traffic jams reported in many places

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

As per the updates from the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm.

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.
Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing red alert for the city for the next few hours. The development comes as dark clouds blanketed the sky through the morning as moderate to heavy showers continued across Delhi. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in many places of the city. The weather office has predicted overcast skies with moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the capital for the next few hours. As per the updates from the India Meteorological Department, Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of cumulative rainfall till 8:30 am, followed by Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4.0 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm.

Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, Ridge recorded 19.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Lodi Road at 11.5 mm, Safdarjung at 8.0 mm, Ayanagar at 3.8 mm, while Palam recorded no rainfall during the period. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal. The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 77 at 9 am in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Also Read: 

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram on rain alert as IMD issues warning across North India; check weather in your city

Live updates :Delhi Rains

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    Posted by Manmath Nayak

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  • 1:16 PM (IST)Jul 28, 2026
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  • 1:13 PM (IST)Jul 28, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

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  • 1:06 PM (IST)Jul 28, 2026
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  • 1:01 PM (IST)Jul 28, 2026
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