Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'His pawns have resigned, when will Kejriwal' BJP intensifies attack on AAP

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: BJP on Wednesday intensified the attack on Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day after two of his ministers resigned from Cabinet facing corruption charges. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was 'Kingpin'

"His pawns have resigned. When will he resign," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked at a press conference and added that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged corruption in the framing of the Delhi excise policy, now withdrawn, in which his deputy Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI.

Sisodia's resignation letter has no date

Bhatia also targeted Kejriwal over Sisodia's resignation letter, saying that it is undated which raises a lot of questions. "The resignation letter of Manish Sisodia raises very pertinent questions as it does not have a date. Is it because the kingpin of the excise policy scam Arvind Kejriwal has yet again played with the Constitution? The surfacing of this undated letter reveals a lot about their practices," he said.

Kejriwal heads the Cabinet and council of ministers and "you are in a position to influence the ongoing investigation, in which your involvement is writ large", the BJP spokesperson said.

Bhatia demanded Kailash Gehlot's resignation

Bhatia also demanded that Kailash Gahlot should also resign as minister as he was part of the group of ministers of the Delhi government that approved the liquor policy.

Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, while Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 'Will stay away from post till...': Manish Sisodia in 3-page resignation letter

ALSO READ | Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, arrested over corruption charges, resign from Delhi Cabinet