Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: 18-month-old boy kidnapped in Bhiwandi

An 18-month-old toddler was allegedly kidnapped from Purna area in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the boy's father and three-year-old brother stepped out of their home to relieve themselves, leaving the sleeping toddler behind, an official said.

The complainant found the boy missing on his return, the official said, adding that the man's wife was living with her parents in Shahapur, following a petty dispute between the couple.

The complainant's wife left the children in his care last week and was unable to leave her parent's home due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the official said.

A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Narpoli police station, Thane Police PRO Sukhhada Narkar said.

