I am sorry but there is no other option: Uddhav Thackeray on COVID-19 lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that there is no other alternative to lockdown if coronavirus has to be defeated. Thackeray also said that things will get better with time.

"I understand that people are facing different types of issues while staying at home. People are getting bored. I am sorry about that but there is no option other than staying at home to beat COVID-19," Thackeray said.

He further added, "I am getting news from all over the world through news channels, that things in Wuhan (China) have returned to normalcy and the restrictions are being removed. It's good news. This means things can be better with time."

Maharashtra is by far India's worst affected state by coronavirus. As of Wednesday, there are over a thousand COVID-19 cases reported from Maharashtra including 64 deaths.

