Fire opened at Bakery shop in Delhi's Ranhola

A 22-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly opening fire and vandalising a bakery shop in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on New Year's eve, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Rahul Ahlawat and his two juvenile accomplices, have been nabbed in connection with the incident, they said.

Rakesh Yadav, the owner of the bakery shop, filed a complaint with the police that on January 1 four persons came to his shop to purchase a cake, police said. A case with FIR under IPC Sections 336/506/34/27 Arms Act was registered at Ranhola Police Station.

All the cakes were sold off by that time, they created a ruckus and started beating up the shop owner. They also fired in the air to create panic in the market and vandalised the shop with a hammer, the police said quoting the complainant.

Three persons involved in the incident, including two juveniles, were nabbed from Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday, said Rakesh Paweriya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Acting on secret information, a team comprising of SI Omvir Dabas, SI Vinay, ASI Pramod, HC Ajay, Gaurav Tyagi and Constable Madan under the close supervision of Inspector Lokender Chauhan was formed. The team apprehended 3 wanted criminals from Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi:

Rahul Ahlawat, 22 years

Abhay, Age 17 years

Ajay, Age 17 years

Interrogation and Disclosure

During sustained interrogation, all the 3 apprehended persons admitted their involvement in the above said crime. Abhay admitted that he fired in the air while Rahul and Ajay had beaten the shopkeeper and vandalised the shop.

The country-made pistol used during the incident is said to be with their fourth associate, Saurabh, who is still at large, police said, adding efforts are on to nab him as well.

