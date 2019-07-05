Major push to home buyers: Government announces no changes in tax slabs

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Budget 2019-20: No changes in tax slabs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha. In a major push to home buyers, the finance minister announced there would be no changes in the tax slabs.

Earlier during the Interim Budget 2019, then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced relief from taxing the notional rental income for the second self-occupied property.

The Budget speech specifically clarified that considering the difficulty of the middle class having to maintain families at two locations on account of their jobs, children's education and care of parents, notional rent on such second self-occupied house will be exempt.

