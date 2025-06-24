Tej Pratap Yadav to train as commercial pilot, clears interview for flight training course Earlier during Operation Sindoor, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav had claimed that he is a 'trained pilot' and is 'ready to serve the country'.

Patna:

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is now set to pursue a career in aviation. The Directorate of Aviation Training has released the names of 18 candidates who have cleared the selection process, with Tej Pratap Yadav featured among them. Once he completes his training, he will be certified as a commercial pilot.

Notably, out of 20 available seats, 18 candidates have been selected from various categories.

Tej Pratap clears interview for flight training course

The Directorate of Flight Training has officially selected him for admission to the Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course, permitting him to enroll in the Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course.

He had appeared for an interview in 2023–24 for admission to the Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course and successfully cleared it. The Directorate of Flight Training has released the final list of selected candidates. Ranked fifth on the merit list and selected under the general category, he is among 18 candidates chosen out of 20 available seats.

With this, he is now eligible to formally enroll in the CPL course and move closer to fulfilling his dream of becoming a pilot.

Tej Pratap had expressed desire to serve nation

Earlier, during Operation Sindoor, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav had claimed that he is a trained pilot and expressed his readiness to serve the country. The MLA from Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district has also shared a picture of himself in uniform, along with four colleagues, and copies of his license.

"If pilot training can be useful for the country, then I, Tej Pratap Yadav, am always ready to serve the country. For your information, I have also taken pilot training, and even if I lose my life for the country, I would consider myself fortunate. Jai Hind," he had said in an X post.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Prashant Kishor’s '10th pass' jibe: 'Leadership not defined by degrees'

Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes pension for elderly, divyangs, and widows to Rs 1,100 ahead of polls