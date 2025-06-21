Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes pension for elderly, divyangs, and widows to Rs 1,100 ahead of polls The Bihar CM said that the government will ensure the amount is transferred directly into the bank accounts of all beneficiaries by the 10th of every month, starting next month.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a significant increase in the monthly pensions under the Social Security Pension Scheme. All the elderly, disabled citizens and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs 1,100 per month up from the existing Rs 400.

Sharing the update, CM Nitish Kumar said, "I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July."

Amount will be transferred by 10th of every month

The Bihar CM further stated that the government will ensure the amount is transferred directly into the bank accounts of all beneficiaries by the 10th of every month, starting next month. The revised pension scheme is expected to benefit 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 individuals across Bihar.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and vulnerable groups, Nitish Kumar added, "The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction."

Notably, the move comes as Bihar gears up for the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The Janata Dal (United) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are aiming to strengthen their hold as they face off against an opposition alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.