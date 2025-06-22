Tejashwi Yadav responds to Prashant Kishor’s '10th pass' jibe: 'Leadership not defined by degrees' | Video On June 5, while addressing a public gathering in Bihar’s Saran district, Prashant Kishor stirred controversy by questioning Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ambitions for his son Tejashwi Yadav, pointing out that the RJD leader had not even completed his schooling.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has responded firmly to political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor’s remarks questioning his educational qualifications. Kishor had recently taken a dig at Yadav, highlighting that the RJD leader had not passed Class 10.

"Degrees don’t guarantee leadership": Tejashwi's Rebuttal

Tejashwi on Sunday (June 22) dismissed the criticism, asserting that leadership, competence, and public service are not solely determined by academic qualifications. “No, it doesn't hurt me. You can’t get all the qualities just by having a degree,” he said.

He added that practical life experience, including his background as a professional cricketer, has played a crucial role in shaping his abilities. “I was a sportsperson, I am a cricketer—he won’t talk about that,” Tejashwi noted, subtly critiquing Kishor’s one-dimensional focus on academics.

Tejashwi cites PM Modi in Defence

Yadav also brought up the long-standing debate around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic credentials, pointing out that demanding transparency in educational background is selective. “If it was just about degrees, then for 11 years, the country still doesn’t know what his degree is. But the questions come to us,” he said.

He emphasised that respect should be given to those in high office, irrespective of educational background, stating, “We respect whoever is given the highest post.”

Kishor’s sharp attack on RJD leadership

On June 5, Prashant Kishor sparked the controversy during a public address in Bihar’s Saran district, where he questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s aspirations for his son, despite Tejashwi not completing his schooling.

“Lalu ji’s son did not pass 9th grade, but he wants him to be the king of Bihar,” Kishor said. “People say we criticise him, but actually we’re praising him. We should learn from Lalu ji how to look after our children.”

Kishor contrasted Tejashwi’s political rise with the struggles of ordinary students who, despite graduating, face unemployment.

Debate over merit, privilege, and politics

The exchange has reignited a broader debate about meritocracy versus dynasty politics, and whether formal education should be the defining yardstick in public leadership. While Kishor’s comments appeal to aspirational voters, Tejashwi’s response underscores the value of experience, public connection, and personal capability in political life.