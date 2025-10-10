NDA seat-sharing finalised for Bihar, JDU gets 101, BJP to contest 100, Chirag's Paswan's party 26: Sources Bihar elections: The deadlock over seat-sharing within the NDA for the Bihar elections have ended. As per the sources, the formal announcement expected on Saturday.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. An agreement has been reached on 240 out of Bihar's 243 seats, while negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) over the remaining three constituencies.

However, the party has not officially made any announcement yet, but sources say the formal declaration is expected on Saturday.

According to sources, the seat allocation is as follows:

Janata Dal United (JDU): 101 seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 100 seats

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 26 seats

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 7 seats

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 6 seats

As per reports, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was asking to contest on 40-50 seats, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered it around 20-25 seats. Similarly, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) also asked to contest on at least 15 seats, but has been offered just seven constituencies. This has made it difficult for the ruling NDA to finalise the seat-sharing pact.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced that Bihar's 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. The state's political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP (80), JDU (45), Hindustan Awam Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats – RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI-ML (11), CPI-M (2), and CPI (2). In the 2020 Assembly elections, the RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74 – both maintaining strong voter bases.

Also Read: Bihar Elections: Former MP Ajay Nishad returns to BJP ahead of assembly polls

Also Read: Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav delivers major blow to Nitish and Chirag as key leaders join RJD