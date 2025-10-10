Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav delivers major blow to Nitish and Chirag as key leaders join RJD Tejashwi Yadav strengthened RJD ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections by inducting key leaders, delivering a major setback to Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan.

Patna:

In a major political development ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has significantly strengthened the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by inducting several prominent political leaders and youth influencers into the party. The move is seen as a substantial setback for both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.

Who joined RJD?

The new entrants to the RJD include:

Santosh Kushwaha, former MP from Purnia

Ajay Kushwaha, former LJP candidate from Vaishali

Rahul Sharma, former MLA and son of ex-Jehanabad MP Jagdish Sharma

Chanakya Prakash, son of JD(U) MP from Banka, Giridhari Yadav

Their entry into the RJD signals growing discontent within the NDA and a clear shift in political momentum toward the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

Youth and backward classes rally behind Tejashwi

Ajay Kushwaha, speaking at the induction, praised Tejashwi’s dedication and energy:

“He works till 3 a.m. every night for the poor of Bihar. The youth have decided—this time, the Mahagathbandhan will form the government.”

He also targeted Chirag Paswan, recalling the controversial ticket distribution by LJP in 2020:

“Everyone remembers what happened. And now, Chirag is bowing at the Chief Minister’s feet.”

JD(U) on the verge of collapse: Santosh Kushwaha

Former MP Santosh Kushwaha launched a scathing critique of JD(U)'s leadership and internal functioning: “All political decisions are being taken by just three individuals, while the Chief Minister is kept in the dark.”

He added, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is the leader of the poor, and Tejashwi Yadav is a dynamic youth icon. JD(U) is fast losing its ground and may soon cease to exist."

Kushwaha also accused the JD(U) of humiliating its own leaders and neglecting backwards and Luv-Kush communities, saying: “Those who lose elections are made ministers or sent to Rajya Sabha, while deserving leaders are sidelined.”

Rahul Sharma slams government over unemployment and discrimination

Former MLA Rahul Sharma highlighted the deep distress among backward and Mahadalit communities: “No group is suffering more from unemployment and social neglect than the extremely backward and Mahadalits.”

His remarks resonate with growing anger among disadvantaged sections, which the RJD appears to be successfully tapping into.

Chanakya Prakash predicts victory for Tejashwi

Chanakya Prakash, son of sitting JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav, echoed similar sentiments and declared: “Bihar has made up its mind. Tejashwi Yadav will lead the next government, and every youth will get a job.”

His statement underscores the shifting loyalty of even JD(U) families, reflecting cracks within the NDA's support base.

Elections around the corner

These political shifts come just weeks before Bihar goes to polls in two phases—on November 6 and 11, 2025, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The RJD, under Tejashwi’s leadership, appears to be consolidating backward classes, Mahadalits, and youth—key electoral demographics in Bihar.

A high-stakes battle ahead

As political alliances solidify and influential leaders switch sides, the upcoming Bihar Assembly election is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA. With these new additions, the RJD’s message is clear: it is preparing for a serious and potentially game-changing fight at the ballot box.