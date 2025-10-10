Bihar Elections: Former MP Ajay Nishad returns to BJP ahead of assembly polls Ajay Nishad’s homecoming to the BJP, accompanied by his wife Rama Nishad, has energised the saffron camp ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls. As the election battlelines are drawn, his return is likely to have ripple effects across the state’s political landscape.

Patna:

In a major political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former MP Ajay Nishad has made a “ghar wapsi” (homecoming) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Accompanied by his wife Rama Nishad, the former Congress leader rejoined the saffron party on Friday.

The duo was welcomed into the BJP fold by Bihar BJP President Dr. Dilip Jaiswal during a formal induction ceremony held in Patna.

Former two-time MP from Muzaffarpur

Ajay Nishad has been a prominent political figure in Bihar, especially in Muzaffarpur, where he served as a Member of Parliament twice — in 2014 and 2019 — on a BJP ticket. He also held key positions within the party as BJP’s Bihar State Vice President and National Vice President of the BJP OBC Morcha.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, after being denied a BJP ticket, Nishad switched sides to the Congress and contested from Muzaffarpur under its banner. Following his return to the BJP, political analysts have described the move as a significant blow to the Congress, particularly ahead of the high-stakes assembly polls.

Political setback for Congress and the Mahagathbandhan

The return of Ajay Nishad to the BJP marks a major setback for the Congress Party and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. Nishad’s influence in the Muzaffarpur region, combined with his OBC background, could bolster BJP’s outreach among key voter segments.

Paty sources suggest that Nishad’s re-entry strengthens BJP’s organizational base in North Bihar, where the contest is expected to be intense.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Key dates and phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that Bihar will go to the polls in two phases this year.

First Phase: November 6, 2025 – Voting on 121 assembly seats

Second Phase: November 11, 2025 – Voting on 122 assembly seats

The results for all 243 assembly constituencies will be declared on November 14, 2025 (Friday). To form a government, any party or coalition must secure a minimum of 122 seats for a majority.

Strategic timing and political implications

Ajay Nishad’s decision to return to the BJP just weeks before the elections is seen as strategically timed. It not only strengthens the BJP’s position in the Muzaffarpur belt but also sends a message of consolidation within the party ranks.

Political observers believe that Nishad’s re-induction could influence other leaders who had drifted away from the party in recent years.