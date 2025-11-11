NDA goes gaga after exit polls predict big win in Bihar; RJD dismisses 'psychological game' Bihar recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the Assembly election, which concluded after the second phase of polling on Thursday. This marks the state’s best participation rate since 1951.

Patna:

The NDA is likely to retain Bihar with 147-167 seats, India TV-Matrize survey predicted. As per the exit poll figures released after the conclusion of the second phase of voting in Bihar, JDU is likely to become the single largest party by amassing 67-75 seats and 20 per cent vote share.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is projected to win within a range of 70-90 seats, say the exit poll projections.

JDU hails 20 years of Nitish’s rule

Reacting over the exit polls, senior JDU leader KC Tyagi said 20 years of Nitish’s good governance overpowered Lalu's 15-year rule. He said the NDA was going to win the election, with JDU alone amassing 80 seats.

"This election was about the 15 years of rule of Lalu Yadav, and the good governance of 20 years of Nitish Kumar. The opponents had nothing to say about the 20 years of rule of Nitish Kumar. NDA will win, JD(U) will get minimum 80 seats,” he said.

RJD predicts Mahagathbandhan’s victory

Rejecting the predictions of the pollsters, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha said the numbers were given by ‘big’ people, adding that such ‘psychological games’ were seen before as well. He said the Mahagathbandhan was going to form the government on November 14.

"You would have seen the market of exit polls after the 6 pm, you would have not even heard the names of many organisations doing the surveys. They had the orders. Big people would have given the number, they just showed the similar figures. A Mahagathbandhan government will be formed on November 14. We have seen this psychological game before, seen getting exposed. There is a wave of change. Voting is still going on, whereas the results have been stamped. Our government will be formed in the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

Medium for theft, says Pappu Yadav on exit polls

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also rubbished the exit polls, asserting that it was a medium of doing a ‘theft’.

"Highest voting percentage is in Seemanchal, and you should see what Seemanchal says. Who are there in Seemanchal? It's we... Which seat you are going to win in Seemanchal? Theirs is Exit Polls, mine is Exact Poll. You should also see the social equation. Also tell me, when exit poll got correct? It is a medium for theft," he said.

ALSO READ