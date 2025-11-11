NDA set to retain Bihar with 145-161 seats, Mahagathbandhan may bag 77-92 seats: Poll of Polls Bihar Election Exit Poll Results 2025: Nearly all of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling NDA. According to the survey conducted by India TV in collaboration with Matrize, the NDA will likely win 147-167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may get 70 to 90 seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in Bihar where assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and may win around 145 to 161 seats, according to the poll of polls conducted by India TV. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc - which constitutes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - will likely win seats between 77 and 92, the poll of polls predicted.

What different exit polls predicted?

Nearly all of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the ruling NDA. According to the survey conducted by India TV in collaboration with Matrize, the NDA will likely win 147-167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may get 70 to 90 seats. Others may win around two to eight seats.

Similarly, the Chanakya Strategy exit poll predicts that the NDA will win 130 to 138 seats and the grand alliance will win 100 to 108 seats. Others will likely win around three to five seats, it said.

The Polstrat predicted that the NDA will likely win 133 to 148 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may emerge victorious on 87 to 102 seats. Others may bag three to five seats.

The Poll Diary said that the NDA may win around 184 to 209 seats. The Mahagathbandhan and others may win around 32 to 49 seats and one to five seats, respectively, the Poll Diary said.

The JVC exit poll predicted 135 to 150 seats for the NDA, 88 to 103 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, and three to seven seats for others. The DV Research predicted 137 to 152 seats for the NDA, 83 to 98 seats for the Mahagathbandhan and six to 10 seats for others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The polling for elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in two phases - November 6 and 11. In the first phase, polling was held on 121 seats across 18 districts and it witnessed a 65 per cent voter turnout. In the second phase, polling was held on 122 seats across 20 districts and it saw a voter turnout of 68.52 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.