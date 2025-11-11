Bhojpur Exit Poll result 2025: NDA expected to lead region with 37-42 seats Bhojpur Exit Poll result 2025: According to the India TV–Matrize exit poll, NDA appears to hold a clear advantage over the Mahagathbandhan in the Bhojpur region.

The second and final phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on November 11, drawing intense public and political attention ahead of the exit poll projections. These projections are set to give an early indication of voter mood and political trends across the state. The final results, scheduled to be declared on November 14, will determine whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) manages to retain power or if the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by Tejashwi Yadav stages a comeback. In 2020, Bhojpur, which spans Patna, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, and Kaimur, the NDA won 13 of 43 seats, as against 30 for the Mahagathbandhan.

Exit poll projections for Bhojpur

According to the India TV–Matrize exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to hold a clear advantage over the Mahagathbandhan in the Bhojpur region, which has a total of 67 Assembly seats. As per the Matrize projections, the NDA is expected to win between 37 and 42 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is likely to secure 20 to 25 seats.

The NDA is likely to get 48.4% of votes while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to get 36.1% votes. Others are expected to get 15.5% votes.

Methodology

Random sampling quantitative data collection was made in assembly constituencies through field survey and the CATI method with a margin of error of plus/minus 3 per cent on November 6 and November 11 (dates of polling). The sample size was 66,087 voters, out of which 31,722 were men and 19,165 were women. The youngest voters were 15,200 in number.

Bihar Exit Poll 2025: NDA set for clear victory, Mahagathbandhan trails far behind

The exit poll suggests the NDA could secure 147–167 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark of 122. This puts Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a strong position to continue as the state’s leader.

The NDA’s seat share may break down as follows:

BJP: 65–73 seats

JD(U): 67–75 seats

HAM: 4–5 seats

LJP-RV: 7–9 seats

RLM: 1–2 seats

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress, Left parties, and smaller allies, is projected to win 70–90 seats.

Key projections for its constituents are:

RJD: 53–58 seats

Congress: 10–12 seats

CPI(ML) Liberation: 5–8 seats

CPI & CPI(M): 2–3 seats each

VIP: 1–4 seats

Smaller parties’ prospects

Jan Suraaj Party: 0–2 seats

AIMIM: 2–3 seats

Others: 0–5 seats

Vote share projections

NDA: 48%

Mahagathbandhan: 37%

Jan Suraaj: 5%

AIMIM: 1%

Others: 9%