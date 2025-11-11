Seemanchal Exit Poll Result 2025: NDA likely to get 10-12 seat in neck-and-neck fight with Mahagathbandhan This second phase covered districts bordering Nepal, such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The first phase, conducted on 6 November, saw voting in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with a turnout of 65.08 per cent.

The second phase of Bihar’s assembly elections was held on Tuesday, completing the voting process across the state. In this round, voters in 122 constituencies cast their ballots to decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar government.

This phase covered districts along the Nepal border, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The first phase of voting took place on November 6 in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, registering a turnout of 65.08 per cent. The overall voter turnout for the state is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Seemanchal Exit Poll Result 2025

Meanwhile, the exit poll from the Seemanchal region has suggested a closely fought battle. According to the survey conducted by India TV in partnership with Matrize, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in a neck-and-neck fight with the Mahagathbandhan.

The Seemanchal region has 24 seats in total. The Matrize exit poll predicts that the NDA could secure between 10 and 12 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may win 8 to 10 seats. Other parties are expected to win 2-3 seats.

In terms of vote share, the NDA is projected at 39.1 per cent, the Mahagathbandhan at 49.9 per cent, and other parties at 16 per cent.

Some of the districts in Seemanchal region are Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj.

Bihar Assembly Election: Result date

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly seats is scheduled for 14 November, beginning at 8 am. The Election Commission will release results for each constituency as counting concludes throughout the day.