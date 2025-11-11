Bihar Exit Poll: 65 per cent of women voters to support NDA, predicts India TV-Matrize survey Women's backing is largely attributed to Nitish Kumar’s welfare schemes, including free electricity units, cash transfers, enhanced pensions, and improved healthcare and education.

Patna:

According to the India TV–Matrize exit poll, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have a clear lead over the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), with women voters emerging as a decisive factor. The exit poll projections indicate that 65% of female voters favoured the NDA, while 27% supported the MGB. Male voters also leaned toward the NDA, with 52% backing the alliance compared to 36% for the Mahagathbandhan. Other parties, including the Jan Suraaj Party, received minimal support from both genders, highlighting the NDA’s strong cross-gender appeal.

Women back NDA for welfare schemes and governance

Experts and analysts attribute the overwhelming support from women to the NDA's focus on women-centric welfare schemes under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Key programs influencing voter sentiment include:

Free electricity units for households

Cash transfers of ₹10,000 to over 10 million women

Enhanced social security pensions for senior citizens and widows

Affordable healthcare initiatives and improved educational access

Women voters, especially in rural areas, reportedly appreciated the government’s efforts to improve financial independence and social security, which played a pivotal role in consolidating their support for the NDA.

Factors driving high female participation

Several initiatives ensured women could actively participate in voting this year. Over 90,000 Jeevika Didis/female volunteers were deployed to assist veiled women voters. Voter facilitation measures included Voter Information Slips (VIS), candidate photos on EVMs, and mobile deposit facilities. Crowd management limited each polling station to 1,200 voters, while strong security arrangements ensured safe voting across rural and urban areas. Additionally, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls removed over 6.5 million ineligible voters, ensuring fair representation.

Record-breaking turnout in both phases

Bihar recorded unprecedented voter participation in both phases of the Assembly Elections 2025. The first phase on November 7 saw 64.66% turnout, while the second phase on November 11 reached 67.14% turnout till 5 PM. Women voters continued to demonstrate high participation, reflecting their growing influence in Bihar’s electoral politics and solidifying the NDA’s advantage.

NDA set to retain lead

Early exit polls suggest that the NDA is leading in most regions, supported by women’s votes and welfare initiatives. Analysts note that women’s strong backing may be a key factor in the NDA’s projected performance, viewing it as an endorsement of Nitish Kumar’s governance and pro-women policies.

Political reactions

While the NDA celebrates the high turnout and women’s support as validation of its policies, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emphasises the need for political change. Leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, campaigned on a vision of rebuilding Bihar and addressing long-standing local grievances.

Looking ahead to results

With unprecedented women's participation and record voter turnout, Bihar’s Assembly Elections 2025 have set the stage for a high-stakes conclusion. The final results, scheduled for November 14, will determine whether the NDA retains power or if the Mahagathbandhan stages a comeback.