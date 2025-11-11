Magadh Exit Poll 2025: NDA predicted to clinch majority with 30-35 seats, Mahagathbandhan lags behind Bihar exit polls news: The Magadh region of Bihar consists of 51 assembly seats, including Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Nawada assembly constituencies.

Patna:

After the second phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections ended, exit polls have begun to come in. The India TV–Matrize exit poll is offering what it claims to be a close projection of the final result. Here, we focus on the exit poll trends for the Magadh region, which has 51 seats of the Bihar Assembly.

The Magadh region includes constituencies such as Jehanabad, Aurangabad and Sheikhpura. It covers 51 assembly seats, including important political strongholds like Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda, and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s constituency in Gaya. The region also covers Lakhisarai and Nawada.

In the 2020 elections, the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav had performed strongly in this belt, inflicting significant losses on the NDA.

Magadh exit poll: Here are the party-wise predictions as India TV–Matrize exit poll

No of Seats NDA Mahagathbandhan Others Magadh (51) 30–35 17–22 0–1

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Magadh Exit Poll

In the Magadh region, the exit poll figures indicate a competitive contest between the two major alliances. The NDA is projected to win between 30 and 35 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure between 17 and 22 seats. Other parties and independent candidates are likely to get between zero and one seat. These numbers suggest that the region may see the NDA gaining majority, with Opposition's Mahagathbandha coming second but with a vast difference.

Magadh exit poll: Party-wise vote share

Region Total Seats NDA (%) Mahagathbandhan (%) Others (%) Total (%) Magadh 51 48.8 36.2 15 100

Also read: Mithilanchal Exit Polls Result 2025: NDA likely to sweep region with 50-55 seats