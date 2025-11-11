Mithilanchal Exit Poll Result 2025: NDA likely to sweep region with 50-55 seats This second phase covered districts bordering Nepal, such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The first phase, conducted on 6 November, saw voting in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with a turnout of 65.08 per cent.

Bihar held the second phase of its assembly elections on Tuesday, concluding the high-stakes battle across the state. Voting took place in 122 constituencies, deciding the fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar government.

This phase covered districts bordering Nepal, such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The first phase, conducted on 6 November, saw voting in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with a turnout of 65.08 per cent. The overall voter turnout for the state is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

Mithilanchal exit polls result 2025

Meanwhile, post-poll surveys by various agencies have provided an early glimpse of voter sentiment. According to exit poll conducted by India TV in collaboration with Matrize, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to have a lead over the Mahagathbandhan in the Mithilanchal region.

There are 71 seats in Mithilanchal. As per the Matrize survey, NDA is likely to get seats between 50-55. The Mahagathbandhan on the other hand is expected to get 18-23 seats.

NDA to sweep Mithilanchal.

Others could get 0-1 seats in the region.

The NDA is likely to get 47.7 per cent votes while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to get 36.5 per cent votes. Others are expected to get 15.8 per cent votes.

Bihar Assembly Election: Result date

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election will take place across 243 seats on November 14. The counting will start at 8 am. The Election Commission will announce the seat-wise results throughout the day as soon as each seat's counting is complete.