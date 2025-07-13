Man who threatened to kill Union Minister Chirag Paswan arrested from Begusarai Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media.

Patna:

The man who had threatened to "bomb" Union Minister Chirag Paswan has been arrested by the Samastipur Police from Begusarai district of Bihar, said police on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Meraj (21), son of Mohd. Salim. He is a resident of Bhirha, Samastipur.

During the investigation, police identified the user as MD Shafiq. "Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the person who issued the threat was Mohd. Meraj, aged about 21, son of Mohd. Salim, resident of Ward-07, Bhirha, Samastipur," the police said.

'Accused is mentally ill'

According to the police, during technical monitoring of various social media platforms, police discovered a comment by a user named Sahil Shafiq, stating that the "individual who issued the threat is mentally ill."

Acting on the directions of the Superintendent of Police, Samastipur, a cyber team led held Mohd. Meraj from Teghra in Begusarai district. A Realme Narzo mobile phone was recovered from him, and it was confirmed that the Instagram account used to issue the threat (tiger_meraj_idrisi) was active on the device. The threatening comment was also traced to a post on the Insta ID of Dakshapriya.

The accused has now been handed over to the Patna Cyber Police for further legal proceedings.

Chirag Paswan had received a death threat on social media

Paswan had received a death threat on social media, wherein the sender claimed to attack the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief with a bomb, his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had said on Saturday. The threat was reportedly issued via the social media platform Instagram.

The party had also shared on its X handle a screenshot of a complaint lodged with the cyber police station in Patna by chief spokesman Rajesh Bhatt. In his complaint, into which the SHO has ordered an inquiry, Bhatt cited a post by one ‘Tiger Meraj Idrisi’ who had threatened to "bomb" the Hajipur MP.

Bhatt has alleged that the user had betrayed "a criminal bent of mind" and seemed "upset with the growing popularity of our leader". In the post on X, the party urged the Centre and the state government to ensure that the culprit was brought to justice, and alleged that he was an "RJD supporter".

There is no mention, however, of the opposition party in the police complaint lodged by Bhatt.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar sets ambitious goal ahead of polls: One crore jobs for Bihar youth by 2030 | Details

Also Read: Bihar electoral roll exercise: People from Nepal, Bangladesh found during voter list revision