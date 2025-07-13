Bihar electoral roll exercise: People from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar found during voter list revision Bihar voter list revision: The Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November.

Patna:

Election commission officials on Sunday claimed that field-level functionaries of the poll body found "a large number of people" from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, during house-to-house verification as part of the ongoing intensive revision of the voters' list in Bihar.

The officials emphasised that the names of illegal migrants will not be included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on September 30. A proper inquiry into such cases will be conducted after August 1 to ensure only eligible voters are listed.

Citing ground reports, Election Commission officials said that booth-level officers have identified "a large number" of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar during ongoing house-to-house visits for voter list verification.

80.11% electors of Bihar submitted their enumeration forms: ECI

According to the Election Commission, 80.11 per cent electors in Bihar submitted their forms, adding that the commission is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time, July 25. "With 77,895 BLOs, an additional 20,603 newly appointed BLOs on ground, ECI is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time of 25th July 2025. Field-level teams, including 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs), are being closely monitored by the CEO for this purpose," the ECI said.

These efforts of ECI are being supplemented 1.5 Lakh BLAs appointed by all political parties who are also visiting door to door and leaving no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of each and every existing elector whose names are in the Electoral Roll in Bihar as on 24 June 2025. Special efforts are also being made to assist senior citizens, PwD electors, and other vulnerable groups by over 4 lakh volunteers.

Opposition flags Bihar voter list revision

The Bihar assembly polls are due in October or November this year, and the voter list revision has already become a major topic in state politics. Assembly polls in five other states, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, are due in 2026.

The Election Commission will eventually carry out a special intensive revision of electoral rolls across India to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have strongly criticised the voter list revision exercise in Bihar. Recently, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a rally in Purnea to oppose the move.

The Congress has termed the revision drive as "dangerous and bizarre." Senior party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the Election Commission’s reported plan to treat voters added after 2003 as "suspects," calling it an "arbitrary and legally questionable move” during a press conference at Indira Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a "constitutional mandate". However, the top court the ECI to consider Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards as valid documents during the exercise

(With agencies input)

