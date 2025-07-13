Nitish Kumar sets ambitious goal ahead of elections: One crore jobs for Bihar youth by 2030 | Check details To achieve the 2030 employment goal, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed the importance of expanding job opportunities in the private sector, particularly within industrial zones.

Patna:

In a major pre-poll announcement, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday (July 13) unveiled an ambitious plan to provide government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth by 2030. This target is double the previous goal set for the 2020–2025 period.

Progress on 2020–2025 job commitments and doubling employment target

Highlighting his government's achievements, CM Nitish Kumar stated that Bihar is on track to fulfill the current goal of generating employment for 50 lakh youth. So far, 10 lakh government jobs have been given, and nearly 39 lakh people have gained employment through various state initiatives.

Private sector and industrial focus

To meet the 2030 target, Kumar emphasised the need to create more job avenues in the private sector, with a focus on industrial areas. He announced the formation of a high-level committee to oversee the planning and implementation of this employment expansion.

Long-term employment vision since 2005

Reflecting on the state’s employment journey, Nitish Kumar said that over 8 lakh government jobs were provided between 2005 and 2020, reiterating his longstanding commitment to youth employment and empowerment in Bihar.

Skill Development University announced

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University under the Saat Nischay initiative to boost skill development. The university will serve as a platform to connect youth with self-employment opportunities and industry-relevant training.

Elections on the horizon

With Bihar assembly elections expected later this year, tentatively in October or November, this announcement is seen as a major outreach effort aimed at winning the support of young voters. The Election Commission has yet to declare the official poll dates.

Nitish Kumar announces nearly 300 inter-state buses for migrant convenience during festivals

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has earlier announced that close to 300 buses will soon operate on inter-state routes to ease travel for migrants from Bihar residing in states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, especially during festive seasons.

The new fleet will include 75 air-conditioned and 74 deluxe buses, for which the state cabinet approved a budget of ₹105.82 crore on June 24. Additionally, 150 more AC buses will be introduced under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister highlighted the difficulties faced by Bihar residents while travelling home for festivals like Chhath Puja, Holi, Diwali, and Durga Puja. He noted that this bus service will provide critical support during peak festive traffic.

Kumar also said the state government will request the Centre to operate additional special trains during these festivals to further ease the travel burden on returning residents.