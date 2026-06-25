Fire breaks out at Khan Sir's coaching institute in Patna | Video

Patna:

A fire broke out at the coaching institute run by popular teacher and YouTuber Khan Sir, also known as Faisal Khan, in Patna on Thursday (June 25). However, a major accident was averted after the institute's fire safety system activated in time and brought the situation under control.

Students and staff were present on the premises when the fire broke out.

Here's the video

According to initial information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in a section of the coaching institute. The smoke and flames were seen inside the building.

As soon as the fire broke out, the building's fire safety system automatically activated and began extinguishing the flames. The system contained the fire before it could spread to other parts of the institute, preventing any major damage or loss of life.

Students evacuated from building

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped Khan Sir's coaching center for a short time after the fire broke out. However, the coaching institute staff immediately evacuated the students safely and tried to control the situation. Due to the effective functioning of the fire system, the fire was extinguished shortly afterward. A video of the outside of the coaching center after the fire has also surfaced, showing smoke billowing from the building.

Patna's local administration arrived at the scene upon receiving news of the fire. Preliminary investigations indicate a short circuit as the cause of the fire. Officials are also expected to review the electrical system and safety standards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Most importantly, there have been no reports of injuries or loss of life or property in this fire. The timely activation of the fire safety system and the alertness of the staff averted a potential major disaster.

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