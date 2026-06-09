New Rules for coaching centres in Bihar: What are key changes announced by CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday (June 9) issued stringent directives for coaching centres across the state following a recent dispute between two coaching institutes in the state capital, Patna. CM Chaudhary issued essential directives for coaching centers via the social media platform.

The clash between the two coaching centres triggered significant unrest and commotion in the city, prompting authorities to take serious note of the incident. A police team is currently investigating the incident.

Directives issued by the CM to coaching centers

In his post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "In the interest of prioritizing the welfare of students in the state, the Education Department has been issued the following important directives regarding the operation of coaching institutes."

Key directives issued are as follows:

All coaching institutes will be mandatorily required to provide details of the students studying at their premises to the concerned district administration. No coaching institute shall be operated during the prescribed teaching hours for schools and colleges. This arrangement will not apply to those students who have completed their regular school/college education. The Education Department has been directed to prepare regulations in this regard. Ensuring discipline, transparency, and quality education in the education system is our commitment, the CM said.

Dispute between coaching centers

It is worth noting that a heated dispute between coaching centers has been witnessed in Patna over the past few days. The case arises from a firing incident at a coaching centre in Patna on June 2, following which police registered an FIR at Kadamkuan police station. The investigation was reportedly launched on the basis of a video of the incident that circulated widely on social media.

According to police, two security guards associated with the coaching institute have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Investigators claim the guards admitted to opening fire during questioning.

A police team is currently investigating the entire matter. Roshan Anand has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a Patna court stayed the arrest of Faisal Khan, known as 'Khan Sir', who runs 'Khan Global Studies', until further orders on Tuesday. Faisal Khan, alias 'Khan Sir', is named in an FIR related to a shooting incident. The incident took place when some anti-social elements allegedly vandalised Khan's coaching institute.

Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mauar, told reporters in Patna, "The court has stayed his arrest until further orders and directed that the case diary and background details be presented at the next hearing."

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