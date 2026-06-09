Khan Sir gets interim protection from arrest in Patna coaching firing case

New Delhi:

The Patna Civil Court on Tuesday granted interim relief to educator Khan Sir by pausing his arrest in connection with a vandalism and firing case against him and a competitor outside the former's coaching centre in Patna.

The relief was granted during a hearing on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in the District Judge’s court. While allowing investigators to question him in connection with the case, the court made it clear that no coercive action, including arrest, can be taken against him as long as the interim protection remains in effect.

According to police, the educator and YouTuber has been named in an FIR for vandalism at the Khan Global Studies Institute, the coaching institute run by Khan.

Khan Sir coaching firing case

The case arises from a firing incident at a coaching centre in Patna on June 2, following which police registered an FIR at Kadamkuan police station. The investigation was reportedly launched on the basis of a video of the incident that circulated widely on social media.

According to police, two security guards associated with the coaching institute have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Investigators claim the guards admitted to opening fire during questioning.

During earlier hearings, the court directed the police to submit the case diary along with the evidence gathered in the investigation.

Arguments on Khan’s anticipatory bail plea were presented before the District Judge, with his counsel seeking protection from arrest while the probe remains ongoing.

The court has also reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application of Roshan Anand, another accused in the case.

The shooting incident prompted a wider investigation into allegations that the firing may have been orchestrated from within the coaching institute. Khan has denied any involvement and sought legal protection against arrest.

Police have also detained two security guards employed at the coaching centre for allegedly opening fire on June 2 night after a group of 15 to 20 individuals reportedly tore down the institute’s posters and pelted stones at the premises.

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