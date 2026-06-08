Patna coaching firing case: Will Khan Sir face arrest? Key hearing today amid widespread protests

Patna:

Patna is set for a closely watched day in connection with the coaching centre firing case, as multiple legal proceedings are scheduled before the civil court. According to reports, Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, may file an anticipatory bail application today. He is also expected to appear before the court in connection with the matter, amid speculation over possible legal action against him.

The case has drawn significant public attention as hearings are also scheduled on the bail plea of Roshan Sir. The court is expected to review whether he will be granted relief or continue to remain in judicial custody.

Bail pleas and legal proceedings under scrutiny

In addition to the primary accused individuals, the bail applications of two security personnel associated with Khan Sir are also listed for hearing today. Legal observers suggest that the outcome of these proceedings could significantly shape the direction of the investigation.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Khan Sir is currently absconding, and police efforts to trace him are ongoing. He has reportedly not surrendered so far, raising the possibility of arrest in connection with allegations including attempted murder and violations under the Arms Act, as mentioned in the FIR.

Authorities are also considering administrative action, including the possible sealing of the Khan Global Centre, depending on the progression of the case.

Student protests and escalating tensions in Patna

The case has triggered strong reactions among student groups. Supporters of Roshan Sir have announced protests, demanding the arrest of Khan Sir while also calling for the release of Roshan Sir.

Students affiliated with rival coaching groups have reportedly staged demonstrations, including slogan-shouting and symbolic protests. Some groups have also issued warnings of a larger agitation at Gandhi Maidan in Patna if demands are not met, further escalating tensions surrounding the case.

"All the reasons cited for Raushan Anand Sir's arrest have proven to be baseless, and the administration is well aware of this; yet, he remains in custody. The grounds for his arrest are completely unfounded. We demand his immediate release; if Raushan Sir is not released, we will go on a hunger strike," Shashank Pathak, a history teacher at Gyan Bindu GS Academy, said.

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