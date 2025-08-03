Bihar SIR: EC issues notice to Tejashwi Yadav, seeks explanation over duplicate voter IDs In a letter to Tejashwi, the poll body said he mentioned his EPIC number as RAB2916120, but his name was mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 whose EPIC number is RAB0456228, asking him to provide details about his EPIC number mentioned by him on August 2 press conference.

Patna:

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his name was missing from the draft electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, the poll body has issued a notice to the former Bihar deputy chief minister, seeking an explanation over the EPIC card number he mentioned during a press conference on Saturday.

In a letter to Tejashwi, the poll body said he mentioned his EPIC number as RAB2916120, but his name was mentioned at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 whose EPIC number is RAB0456228, asking him to provide details about his EPIC number mentioned by him on August 2 press conference.

"Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation," Sub Divisional Magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha assembly constituency said.

Tejashwi claims his name not in draft electoral rolls

On Saturday, Tejashwi alleged that his name was missing from the draft electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference in Patna, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly also claimed that the booth-level officers did not provide him with any receipt, while they visited his place with an enumeration form.

He also claimed that an IAS couple had also alleged that their names were missing from the draft list.

EC junks Tejashwi's claim

However, the poll body on Saturday rejected his "baseless" claims. It also said that the RJD leader should have followed the legal procedure laid down by it to raise his grievance. "It is highly likely that the second card was never made through an official channel. Further inquiries are on to understand the reality of the second voter card number... whether it is a forged document," officials told news agency PTI.

BJP attacks Tejashwi

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Tejashwi and alleged that the RJD leader has "committed a crime by two voter IDs". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, at a press conference, also alleged that Tejashwi had presented "wrong facts" to the Election Commission.

