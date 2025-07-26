'Why is he still in alliance?': Tejashwi questions Chirag over Bihar lawlessness remark Bihar Elections 2025: Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said Chirag Paswan questioning the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows that he has also become weak, and he can only express his regret despite being a part of the ruling alliance in the state.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday questioned Union Minister Chirag Paswan's alliance with Janata Dal-United (JD-U) after the latter expressed his disappointment with being a part of a regime that has failed to control law and order in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the former Bihar deputy Chief Minister said Chirag questioning the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows that he has also become weak, and he can only express his regret despite being a part of the ruling alliance in the state.

"(In Bihar) crime has increased so much that criminals have become 'Vijay' and 'Samrat'... Chirag Paswan is also a part of the government," Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "If he can see that crime has increased so much in Bihar, then why is he still in that alliance? Because he loves the chair... You (Chirag Paswan) are a Union Minister and have become so weak that you can only express regret? No one is safe anywhere now."

Earlier in the day, Chirag had questioned the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Expressing his regret over being part of such a government that has failed 'miserably', the LJP supremo said it appears that the police have "surrendered before criminals".

Calling the situation scary, the Hajipur MP said, "I regret (afsos hota hai) having to support a government which is unable to prevent such crimes. We should think of the trauma the victims of such incidents have to undergo. The situation has, indeed, become scary."