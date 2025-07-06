Bihar elections 2025: Chirag Paswan sparks speculation on BJP-JDU alliance impact, to contest all 243 seats Chirag Paswan announced his decision to contest all 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar elections, fueling speculation about the impact on the BJP-JDU alliance. His bold move has intensified discussions in political circles across the state.

Patna:

As the political temperatures rise ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader and Member of Parliament Chirag Paswan has made a major announcement. On Sunday, Paswan addressed a gathering at Rajendra Stadium in Chhapra, where he revealed his plan to contest all 243 seats in the upcoming elections.

Chirag Paswan to contest every seat

Chirag Paswan declared, "When I say Chirag Paswan will contest the election, I mean that I will field candidates on all 243 seats in Bihar." This bold statement has sparked significant discussions in political circles. Speculations are now rife about whether Paswan will deviate from the existing seat-sharing formula between BJP and JDU and fight independently on all seats.

Shifting focus to Bihar's future

During the rally, Paswan passionately expressed his commitment to Bihar's development, pledging to prioritise "Bihar First, Bihari First" in his political agenda. He vowed to "risk his life" to ensure that Bihar and its people are given the attention they deserve. One of the central themes of his speech was to dispel rumors about the potential removal of reservations, emphasizing that as long as he is alive, no power in the world will be able to undo the reservation system in the state.

Tackling migration and employment issues

Paswan raised the issue of migration, stating that Bihar has witnessed a large exodus of people in search of employment opportunities in other states. He stressed the need for a government that could create jobs in Bihar itself, allowing people to find work within their own cities, towns, and villages.

Questioning the government's policies

The LJP leader also questioned the state government's stance on issues that affect the people of Bihar. Referring to the "Su-Shasan" (Good Governance) government, Paswan pointed out that during the tenure of the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister from RJD, the issue of domicile policies had not been adequately addressed. He accused the state government of repeatedly preventing him from visiting Bihar and engaging with the public, adding, "I will contest on all 243 seats in Bihar. I will fight as Chirag Paswan on every seat."

A strong stand against crime

Addressing the rising crime rate in Bihar, Chirag Paswan openly criticized the state government for its failure to curb criminal activities. He stated, "We stand by the Su-Shasan government. However, if such heinous crimes like murders continue under this regime, we will not hesitate to oppose it strongly."

A shift to active politics in Bihar

In a clear signal of his return to active politics in Bihar, Paswan rejected suggestions that he should focus solely on national-level politics. He affirmed, "Some people want me to stay away from Bihar and focus on central politics, but I am returning to Bihar to become an active political force."

A growing political challenge

Chirag Paswan's assertive stance on contesting all 243 seats in the upcoming assembly elections signals a strong political challenge to the current ruling coalition. His focus on local issues such as migration, employment, and security has positioned him as a vocal critic of the existing governance in Bihar. With elections fast approaching, the political landscape in Bihar is sure to witness heightened competition, and Paswan's entry into the fray is expected to make it even more dynamic.