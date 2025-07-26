Situation in Bihar scary, feel sorry to support a govt failing to control it: Chirag Paswan Chirag said that incidents such as rape, murder, kidnapping, and dacoity are regularly happening in Bihar, but the state authorities have "miserably failed" to bring the situation under control.

Patna:

In an apparent dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed completely, and he feels "sorry to support" a government that has failed to control it. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president made the remarks while talking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he will address a public rally later in the day.

"I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count," Chirag was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The situation in the state has become scary. The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals," he added.

Chirag, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar's Hajipur constituency, further said that incidents such as rape, murder, kidnapping, and dacoity are regularly happening in Bihar, but the state authorities have "miserably failed" to bring the situation under control in Bihar. "Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control. It needs to be checked immediately," he said.

Chirag's remarks are expected to provide ammo to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, which has constantly attacked Nitish Kumar for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Besides, the Union Minister's remarks are also expected to create fissures in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar.

This is not the first time that Chirag has criticised Nitish. During the previous assembly elections in Bihar in 2020, Chirag had done the same, and even fielded candidates against Nitish's Janata Dal-United (JD-U). It should be noted that even this time, Chirag has hinted at contesting the Bihar polls, which are slated to be held later this year.

Also Read - Man who threatened to kill Union Minister Chirag Paswan arrested from Begusarai

Also Read - Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan's 'to contest all 243 seats' move raises questions, sparks speculation

Also Read - 'No vacancy for CM post in Bihar': Chirag Paswan after meeting Nitish Kumar