Bihar SIR: Tejashwi claims name missing from draft list; EC finds 2 EPIC numbers, probing fraud Bihar SIR: ECI has rubbished Tejashwi Yadav's claims, but noted that it is possible that a second Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) was never made through an official channel, and a probe is on regarding this issue.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday alleged that his name was missing from the draft electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar, where assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. However, the top poll body rubbished his claims, but noted that it is possible that a second Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) was never made through an official channel, and a probe is on regarding this issue.

Rejecting Tejashwi's allegations that his EPIC number was changed, ECI sources said the former Bihar deputy CM had used the Electoral Roll with EPIC No. RAB0456228 for filling his nomination papers on affidavit in 2020. His name is there in the Draft Electoral Rolls published as per SIR on August 1, they said.

"He was having this EPIC number even in the electoral Roll in 2015. His name with this EPIC number exists in the draft Electoral Rolls. The other EPIC number - RAB2916120 has been found to be non-existent. More than ten years of old records have been checked. No records have been found for the second EPIC number yet," the ECI sources said.

"It is highly likely that the second EPIC was never made through the official channel. Further inquiries are on to understand the reality of the second EPIC number, whether that is a forged document," they said.

What did Tejashwi allege?

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi claimed that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference, he connected his phone to a large screen, tried to search his own EPIC number, but showed the result: "no records found".

"Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house," he said. "But, leaving nothing to chance, I had photographed myself while handing over my signed and duly filled-up form."

Over 65 lakh voters removed in draft electoral rolls

The ECI on Friday had published the draft electoral roll data in which more than 65 lakh voters were removed. As per the poll body, the number of electors in the state was 7.89 crore as on June 24, 2025, but it has received 7.24 crore enumeration forms (EFs).

According to the data, Patna has the highest number of 46,51,694 electors, followed by Purvi Champaran (33,73,055), Muzaffarpur (32,03,370), Madhubani (30,24,245), Gayaji (29,01,493), Samastipur (28,61,415), Saran (28,60,885) and Darbhanga (27,99,852). Sheohar accounts for the lowest number of voters at 2,95,929, followed by Arwal (5,11,568), Lakhisarai (7,33,600), Jahanabad (7,81,313) and Munger (9,75,222).

Also Read - What is the controversy around Bihar voter list revision and why is Opposition crying foul?