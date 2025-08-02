Tejashwi Yadav claims his name missing from Bihar voter list, EC refutes with proof Tejashwi Yadav claimed his name was missing from Bihar's voter list, but the Election Commission refuted his claim, confirming his inclusion, while opposition parties raised concerns over mass deletions and voter suppression.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav stirred political controversy on Saturday by claiming that his name was missing from the newly released draft of Bihar’s voter list. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) quickly dismissed his claim, confirming that Yadav’s name is indeed present and listed at serial number 416.

Tejashwi's live claim sparks political storm

In a live press conference, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Even my own name is missing from the voter list.” He used the moment to allege a broader issue, accusing the Election Commission of conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process without transparency. He claimed that political parties were kept out of the loop and that the mass deletions were deliberately targeting poor and marginalised voters.

Yadav also criticised the Commission for allegedly ignoring the Supreme Court’s advisory on such revisions and for failing to act on suggestions made by opposition parties. “They said no names would be removed, but the reality is that poor voters are being disproportionately targeted,” he asserted.

Election Commission responds with proof

The ECI promptly refuted Tejashwi’s claim by releasing the official draft list, which clearly shows his name at position 416. The Commission also reiterated that all political parties will receive detailed information about voter deletions, as per standard procedure. Officials emphasised that the revision was conducted according to due process and that avenues for appeal remain open until September 1.

(Image Source : ELECTION COMMISSION)Tejashwi Yadav

Over 65 lakh names removed statewide

According to data released on Friday, the ECI has removed 6,564,075 names from the electoral rolls across Bihar as part of the SIR process. This brings the total number of registered voters in the state down from 7.89 crore to 7.24 crore. Patna district witnessed the highest number of deletions, followed by significant gaps in districts such as Gaya, Sitamarhi, Araria, Purnia, Darbhanga, Siwan, Vaishali, Begusarai, and Jamui.

Reasons behind deletions: Missing enumeration forms

The ECI explained that the removal of names was based on the non-receipt of enumeration forms (EFs), which voters were required to submit along with valid ID documents. These forms were distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or political party-nominated agents. A total of 65.64 lakh enumeration forms were not returned, leading to the corresponding names being excluded from the draft list.

Opposition alleges voter suppression

Opposition parties have strongly criticised the SIR process, claiming that it lacks accountability and disproportionately affects underprivileged communities. They have demanded a debate in Parliament on the issue, but the government has cited procedural limitations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju referred to a ruling by former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, stating that the Parliament cannot deliberate on the Election Commission’s administrative actions.

Appeals open until September 1

The ECI has assured that any wrongful deletions can still be corrected. Voters whose names are missing from the list have until September 1 to file appeals and submit the required documentation for reinstatement.