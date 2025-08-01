Bihar: Election Commission publishes final electoral roll data | Check full district-wise breakdown As per the Election Commission of India, the number of electors in the state was 7.89 crore as on June 24, 2025, but it has received 7.24 crore enumeration forms (EFs).

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the final electoral roll data after conducting the month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. As per the poll body, the number of electors in the state was 7.89 crore as on June 24, 2025, but it has received 7.24 crore enumeration forms (EFs).

In total, 65.64 lakh EFs were not received and they were not included in the draft, the Election Commission said.

As per the data, Patna district had 50.47 lakh electors as on June 24, 2025, but the ECI received 46.51 lakh EFs. Similarly, in Gaya, there were 31.47 lakh electors, but the poll body received 29.01 lakh EFs there. There were 26.27 lakh electors in Sitamarhi, but the ECI received 23.82 lakh of EFs, as per the data.

In Araria, out of 20.82 lakh electors, the ECI received 19.24 lakh EFs. Meanwhile, there were 22.68 lakh electors in Purnia as on June 24, 2025, but the poll body received 19.94 lakh EFs.

More to follow...